Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Opposing CISF Deployment At Bhakra Dam

The Punjab Assembly today passed a resolution opposing the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bhakra-Nangal dam project, stating that the state's own police force is competent to handle the dam's security.

The move has reignited a political flashpoint, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers criticised the previous Congress government for approving central security deployment and associated financial commitments. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told the House that the earlier Congress-led administration had consented in 2021 to the CISF deployment and agreed to bear half the cost-amounting to Rs 50 crore.

The resolution was introduced by Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Goyal. It calls on the Centre and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to withdraw the CISF deployment and instead utilise Punjab Police personnel for dam security.

The issue has gained urgency following the Home Ministry's clearance for CISF deployment at the Bhakra Dam in Nangal. A total of 296 CISF positions have reportedly been sanctioned, with instructions sent to the Director of Security and Consultancy at the BBMB to arrange accommodation, transport, communication equipment, and security gear for the personnel.

This comes against the backdrop of a standoff between Punjab and Haryana over water allocation from the Nangal reservoir. The BBMB is a central body responsible for managing water and power projects between Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

AAP MLAs argued that CISF deployment was both financially burdensome and an encroachment on the state's rights. They pointed out that the expense of housing and equipping CISF personnel would ultimately fall on Punjab's exchequer.

The debate turned confrontational when Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, accused the government of "double standards." Mr Bajwa questioned why Punjab Police was deemed sufficient for dam security but not for other sensitive locations like the Vidhan Sabha itself, which remains under central protection.

Mr Bajwa also challenged Mr Cheema's claims about Congress patronising gangsters, stating he was not given an opportunity to respond. The exchange led to heated arguments and disruptions in the House.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly witnessed uproar over the July 7 murder of Sanjay Verma, a businessman in Abohar. Mr Bajwa demanded an urgent discussion on the state's deteriorating law and order situation. However, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan denied the request, stating that the ongoing session was a special one and did not include provisions for a Zero Hour.

Congress MLAs then rushed to the Well of the House, raising slogans and demanding a debate. The Speaker later announced a two-day extension of the special session following a recommendation by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).