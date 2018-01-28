Suspended By The BJD, Jay Panda Again Alleges Conspiracy Against Him

Jay Panda said he spoke the truth keeping in mind the interests of the party and that was why action was taken against him.
"There was a conspiracy against me since some days. I am worried that my leader (Naveen Patnaik) could not understand the conspiracy," Mr Panda said.
After he was suspended, the MP had talked about a conspiracy hatched against him allegedly by an IAS officer now controlling the party.
Stating that he was deeply hurt over the development, Mr Panda said he had never expected to quit the party or create disturbance.
The ruling Biju Janata Dal suspended the MP from Kendrapara for alleged anti-party activities on January 24 and yesterday asked him to resign from the Lok Sabha on moral and ethical grounds.
On his future course of action, Jay Panda said he would decide about it after settling down peacefully . Mr Panda also had darshan of Lord Jagannath here.