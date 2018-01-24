BJD Lawmaker Baijayant Panda Suspended From Party A "shocked" Baijayant "Jay" Panda said he was disappointed that Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik did not see through the conspiracy against him

Mr Panda, 54, had been removed as the BJD's parliamentary party spokesperson last year after he had written an article shortly after the rural body polls, criticising the BJD leadership, saying it was being run by "opportunists", and asked the party to introspect.



"BJD chief Naveen Patnaik suspends MP Baijayant Panda from the party on disciplinary grounds," party vice-president SN Patro said this evening.



The four-time lawmaker had anticipated some action in recent days and spoken of a conspiracy to remove him. But when the announcement came this evening, Mr Panda conceded he was "shocked".



In a brief statement, Mr Panda said he was "gravely disappointed" that Chief Minister Patnaik didn't see through the conspiracy against "against me by a coterie led by an IAS officer, now controlling the party."



He also said all allegations against him are false and baseless. "I vehemently deny the allegations against me," he said.





