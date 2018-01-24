BJD Lawmaker Baijayant Panda Suspended From Party

Mr Panda, 54, had been removed as the BJD's parliamentary party spokesperson last year after he had written an article shortly after the rural body polls, criticising the BJD leadership, saying it was being run by "opportunists", and asked the party to introspect.
"BJD chief Naveen Patnaik suspends MP Baijayant Panda from the party on disciplinary grounds," party vice-president SN Patro said this evening.
The four-time lawmaker had anticipated some action in recent days and spoken of a conspiracy to remove him. But when the announcement came this evening, Mr Panda conceded he was "shocked".
He also said all allegations against him are false and baseless. "I vehemently deny the allegations against me," he said.