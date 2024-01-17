Suspected Terrorist Linked To ISIS Arrested In UP's Aligarh

The ATS had seized "prohibited" literature from them, according to the statement.

A suspected terrorist linked to the ISIS was arrested from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the state's Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) said.

Faizan Bakhtiyar was wanted by the ATS and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest, according to a statement.

He was part of terrorist organisations ISIS' Aligarh module and had taken admission in the Master of Social Work course of the Aligarh Muslim University, the Uttar Pradesh Police's ATS said in its statement.

Bakhtiyar's name came to the fore after two suspected self-radicalised terrorists Abdullah Arsalan and Maaz bin Tariq linked to the ISIS were arrested from Aligarh in November last year, it said.

The ATS had seized "prohibited" literature from them, according to the statement.

The anti-terrorism unit had received a tip-off that influenced by the ISIS, some radicalised people were involved in anti-national activities and forming a "jihadi group" on the directions of their handlers in the terrorist organisation, it said.

Bakhtiyar was linking people with the ISIS's Aligarh module, the statement said.

