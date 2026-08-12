In a fresh controversy, CPM MP John Brittas alleged this morning that the BJP's Sushmita Dev had called him a "lungiwala" during a discussion in Rajya Sabha. While the opposition MPs called this an attack on South Indian culture, Dev denied using the "lungiwala" term and clarified that she had not cast aspersions on any state's attire.

Fresh in the BJP after a brief stint in the Trinamool, Dev, an MP from Assam, faced uproar in Rajya Sabha today after the CPM lawmaker moved a privilege motion against her.

The CPI MP said that Dev had moved to a seat behind him in the House on Monday and repeatedly interrupted him when he was moving a resolution on the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance.

"She repeatedly called me lungiwala. I was wearing a dhoti. I am proud to be a Malayali and a South Indian. These are part of the Indian culture. Such stereotypes made in a derogatory manner are not acceptable," he added.

Sushmita Dev's Clarification

Clarifying herself, Dev said that she had not cast aspersions on any state's attire and that she knew Brittas for a long time.

"I am a Bengali from Assam. I have seen different clothes being worn in different states. Neither I nor any other member has cast aspersions on any state's attire. I wanted to put that on record," the MP said in the House.

She further stated that Rajya Sabha should not send a message that a member wants to divide India based on culture or religion.

Later speaking to NDTV, she accused Brittas of lying and said he has also submitted a privilege motion against him. "He lied in the House today. I did not use the term lungiwala. The truth will be established once an inquiry is conducted," she said.

Opposition Alleges Insult

Opposition MPs condemned Dev's remark as an insult to Indian and South Indian culture. An AAP leader pointed out that India is known as a country for "unity in diversity" and accused the BJP of repeatedly trying to "question and insult someone's attire."

Congress MP Christopher Tilak called it "unfortunate" and said this wasn't just an attack on someone's attire but their culture. This was an insult to every Indian, chipped in CPI MP Santosh Kumar, alleging that references to colour, attire, and food were being used to express political differences.

How Ministers Reacted

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister JP Nadda stated that the government does not subscribe to such remarks and that Dev should be allowed to speak on the allegations.

"We don't subscribe to such comments. We don't call it lungi. We call it a dhoti," he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called for maintaining the dignity of the House. Since the allegation was made against a specific member, he said that member should be heard too.

Nadda also offered to resolve the "misunderstanding" if the two MPs visit him in his chamber.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman issued a formal observation after hearing both sides and advised members to be careful and not hurt the sentiments and feelings of other members.

"There should be no disrespect to the cultural traditions and regional identities of our colleagues," said CP Radhakrishnan and called the two members to his chamber to resolve the matter.