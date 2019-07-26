'Mental Perversion': Sushma Swaraj On Azam Khan's Sexist Comment

Azam Khan tried to clarify his remark later, but did not offer an apology (File)

BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Friday lacerated Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan over his sexist comment in parliament, saying he crossed all the limits of decency and he suffered from "mental perversion".

"Azam Khan is known for making such statements which prove that he suffers from mental perversion. The statement that he made while addressing a lady Chairperson crossed all limits of decency. He deserves a stringent punishment to preserve the dignity and decorum of the House," the former union minister tweeted.

The incident took place on Thursday during a debate in parliament. When BJP lawmaker Rama Devi, officiating as Speaker, asked Mr Khan to address the Chair while making his point, he responded with comments that were so offensive that shouts of "shame" erupted in the house. The comments were expunged. He tried to clarify his remark later, but did not offer an apology.

Mr Khan's comment triggered an uproar in parliament on Friday.

"This is an abominable act, I appeal to you for exemplary action," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Speaker Om Prakash Birla in the Lok Sabha.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said either Azam Khan should apologise or he should be suspended from the House. "The incident was painful. Rama Devi handled it with utmost dignity. We appeal for the toughest punishment, without compromise," said Mr Prasad.

Rama Devi has asked for his expulsion for five years.

"The entire nation watched what happened...This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable," said Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha.

Mr Khan will be asked to furnish his unconditional apology in parliament on Monday for the comments. If he doesn't, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the Speaker may initiate action against him.

Azam Khan is known for making controversial comments. During Lok Sabha elections, he was barred by the Election Commission from campaigning for 72 hours for his objectionable remark against opponent Jaya Prada.

