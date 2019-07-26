'Apologise To All Women': Mayawati Slams Azam Khan Over Sexist Comment

Azam Khan has hurt the dignity and honour of women, Mayawati tweeted (File)

Azam Khan owes an apology to "all women", Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has said, slamming the Samajwadi Party lawmaker for making a sexist remark against officiating Speaker Rama Devi in parliament on Thursday.

"The indecent language used by Azam Khan, an SP parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh, against a woman presiding officer in Lok Sabha yesterday, has hurt the dignity and honour of women, and is very condemnable. He should not only apologise in parliament but to all women," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Azam Khan had tried to clarify his remarks in Lok Sabha after the Speaker's objection, but had not issued an apology.

Rama Devi, a BJP parliamentarian, has demanded an apology from Mr Khan.

"He has never respected women, we all know what he had said about Jaya Prada. He has no right to stay in the Lok Sabha, I will request the Speaker to dismiss him. Azam Khan must apologise," she said.

Mr Khan's remark has sparked an uproar in parliament, with union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani demanding stringent action against him.

"This is an abominable act, I appeal to you for exemplary action," Ms Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha.

"The entire nation watched what happened...This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable," Ms Irani said.

Azam Khan is known for making controversial comments. During Lok Sabha elections, he was barred by the Election Commission from campaigning for 72 hours for his objectionable remark against opponent Jaya Prada.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.