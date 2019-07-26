'Azam Khan Must Apologise': BJP Lawmaker On Sexist Remark Against Her

I will request the Speaker to dismiss him. Azam Khan must apologise: Rama Devi

Azam Khan has no right to stay in parliament; he must apologise, says the BJP's Rama Devi, who was at the receiving end of the Samajwadi Party lawmaker's sexist remarks on Thursday.

The comments, directed at Rama Devi when she was officiating as Speaker in the Lok Sabha, were expunged but Azam Khan did not apologise.

"He has never respected women, we all know what he had said about Jaya Prada. He has no right to stay in the Lok Sabha, I will request the Speaker to dismiss him. Azam Khan must apologise," Rama Devi said.

During a debate on a bill to criminalise Triple Talaq or instant divorce, Rama Devi, as Speaker, had asked Azam Khan to address the Chair while making his point.

The Samajwadi lawmaker had responded with out-of-line comments that were slammed as sexist and offensive and provoked shouts of "shame" from the government benches.

Later, he attempted to clarify, saying: "You are my sister, bahut pyari behen (very sweet sister). I have had a long political career, it is not possible for me to say anything bad. If there is a single unparliamentary word in what I said, then I declare my resignation from parliament."

When protests continued against his remarks, Azam Khan walked out along with other Samajwadi Party MPs.

Azam Khan is a habitual offender known for misogynistic remarks. While campaigning for the national election, he had made several offensive barbs at his former colleague-turned-BJP candidate Jaya Prada and had even been punished by the Election Commission.

