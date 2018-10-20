Sushma Swaraj Meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Reviews Progress Of Projects

They discussed views on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed progress of projects.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and reviewed the progress of India-assisted development projects in the island nation.

Ms Swaraj and Mr Wickremesinghe also discussed ways to boost ties between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh also called on Mr Wickremesinghe and discussed issues related to security and anti-terror cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

"Continuing commitment to deepen our partnership with a close friend. EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe @RW_UNP. Exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed progress on development projects," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after the meeting.

Mr Wickremesinghe arrived on Thursday on a three-day visit to boost ties in a range of areas, including trade, investment and maritime security.