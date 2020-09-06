Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Meetu Joins CBI Probe Into Actor's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Meetu Singh reached DRDO guest house in connection with CBI's probe

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh reached the DRDO guest house on Sunday afternoon in connection with the CBI's probe into the case of the actor's death, a police official said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi, his talent manager Jaya Saha and cook Neeraj also reached the guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probing team is stationed, he said.

On Saturday, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited Sushant Rajput's flat in Bandra as part of its investigation into his death.

Mr Rajput's cooks Neeraj and Keshav, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his sister Meetu Singh accompanied the team, the official said.

After inspecting the flat, the investigators went to the terrace of the building, he said.

In the last two weeks, the central probe agency visited the flat at least three times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor's death.

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Mr Rajput's suicide, on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs case linked to the actor's death.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and personal staff member Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant Rajput, 34, who was found dead in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.