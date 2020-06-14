'He Had Miles To Go': India Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in the 2013 film "Kai Po Che!"

As India mourns Sushant Singh Rajput, people from all walks of life paid tribute to the Bollywood actor. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. No suicide note was found and an investigation is being conducted, reports news agency PTI. The actor was 34.

A bring young actor gone too soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he paid tribute to the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Condoling his death, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the actor is from his city of Patna and that he had "miles to go".

"Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," he tweeted.

As news of his death broke, #SushantSinghRajput became the top trend on Twitter.

"Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted.

Tributes have been pouring in from Bollywood actors. Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."

Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant Singh Rajput his start as an actor, tweeted, "Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby!" She attached a screenshot of the Instagram exchange she had with the late actor some days ago after revealing a story of how the channel that aired Pavitra Rishta hadn't wanted Sushant to be cast in the lead. Ms Kapoor did not explain what she meant about everything having changed in 'one week.'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri described Sushant Singh Rajput as a talented and brilliant actor. "Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore," Mr Puri tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career in television, rising to stardom in the soap Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut in the film Kai Po Che and later starred in projects such as the MS Dhoni biopic and Kedarnath.

"Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter.

"Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP," cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Just last week, the actor wrote in an Instagram story, "It's such devastating news" after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

