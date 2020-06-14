"Bright Young Actor Gone Too Soon": PM On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, starred in movies like MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation today in mourning actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old was found dead at his home in Mumbai's Bandra, the police said it was a case of suicide. As Bollywood poured out its shock and grief on Twitter, the political establishment also expressed condolences for the actor who rose to stardom seven years ago with Balaji's television show Pavitra Rishta.

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Many others from PM Modi's cabinet also tweeted, among them Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, shared his hometown Patna with the actor.

"Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who turned to politics after her runaway hit " Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" on television, also expressed grief through her tweet.

"I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon," her post read.