Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gives Statement To Mumbai Police

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded statement at the Bandra police station.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali today reached the Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month.

Mr Bhansali, according to news agency PTI, had offered films to Sushant Singh Rajput but they could not work together due to date issues.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14. The police said it was death by suicide

The Maharashtra government ordered an investigation into allegations that the actor was upset about losing movie projects because of cliques and nepotism in the Hindi film industry, besides reportedly dealing with clinical depression.

The death jolted the film fraternity and led to a deluge of recriminations and mea culpas from celebrities. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was among those whose posts drew attention to the actor's turmoil.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours," he had tweeted.

The police have so far recorded statements of 28 people, including Sanjana Sanghi who starred in his last film "Dil Bechara", which is releasing this month. Director Mukesh Chhabra, a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has already recorded his statement in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who debuted with the critically acclaimed 2013 film "Kai Po Che", had worked in two movies of the Yash Raj banner - "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!". His third film, "Paani", to be directed by Shekhar Kapur, was shelved; the production house reportedly backed out, news agency PTI reported. The police have taken a copy of his contract with Yash Raj Films for its inquiries.

With inputs from PTI