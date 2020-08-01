Uddhav Thackeray Under 'Bollywood Mafia' Pressure, Says Sushil Modi

Earlier, Sushil Modi had said that the CBI should take over the Sushant Rajput case.(FILE)

A day after flaying the Mumbai police, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi today attacked the Maharashtra government for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The BJP leader has claimed that Uddhav Thackeray is trying to save those responsible in the case as he was under pressure from the "Bollywood mafia", patronised by ally Congress.

"Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Bollywood mafia which is under the patronage of Congress. Which is why he is trying to save those responsible in the Sushant case," tweeted Sushil Modi.

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also accused the Mumbai police of "putting obstruction" in way of investigation by the Bihar police in Sushant death case.

Earlier on Friday, Sushil Modi had said that the CBI should take over the case.

"Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," he had tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, sources have said the Bihar government is willing to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the 34-year-old actor's death if his family requests the state to do so. The actor's family had filed a cheating case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said he is open to recommending the CBI probe into Mr Rajput's death if the actor's father wants it and requests the state government for it.