Trying To Ensure Airlines Follow Highest Safety Standards: Suresh Prabhu

Suresh Prabhu added that leading global aviation organisations had certified Indias safety apparatuses.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday that the government is ensuring all domestic carriers conform to the highest safety standards and the aviation regulator has been directed to conduct safety audits on a regular basis.

Suresh Prabhu's assertion came after an IndiGo A320 neo plane flying from Kolkata to Mumbai was stalled mid-air.

"We are ensuring all Indian carriers conform to the highest safety standards. I have directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct safety audit of not only all the airlines but also of other organisations on a regular basis," he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

An IndiGo Airbus A320neo plane had suffered a mid-air engine failure with a "loud bon January 3, forcing the aviation ministry to take a serious note of the incident.

Suresh Prabhu added that two leading global aviation organisations - Federation Aviation Administration of the USA and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) -have certified India's aviation safety apparatus.