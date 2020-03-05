Top Court To Hear CAA Pleas After Arguments On Sabarimala Case Are Over

Besides Sabarimala, the court is re-examining various religious issues, including women entry in mosques.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after arguments in the Sabarimala matter are over.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said this after senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought urgent hearing of CAA matters and said that till date, the Centre has not filed a reply in the matter.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)