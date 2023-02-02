Supreme Court To Celebrate Its Foundation Day For First Time

The ceremony will be broadcast live on social media platforms.

For the first time ever, the Supreme Court of India will celebrate its foundation day on February 4. The 73rd foundation day ceremony will be graced by Chief Justice of Singapore, Justice Sundaresh Menon, as chief guest and will feature a lecture on the topic 'role of judiciary in a changing world'.

The Supreme Court came into existence on 28 January 1950, two days after India became a republic on 26 January.

According to sources at the top court, it was CJI DY Chandrachud's idea to start the tradition of celebrating the foundation day of the Supreme Court. The CJI thought that since the Supreme Court organises Constitution Day on 26 November every year, it will be a good idea to showcase to the country how the judiciary works in an ever-changing world.

The sources added that CJI Chandrachud urged the Chief Justice of Singapore, Justice Sundaresh Menon, to attend the ceremony as the chief guest. Since Mr Menon is of Indian-origin, he agreed.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on social media platforms so that citizens, especially the younger generation, can tune in to learn more about Indian judiciary.