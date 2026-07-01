Big Wins, Bigger Losses: Trump's Dramatic Day At The Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court's ruling on birthright citizenship this week - reaffirming that children born on American soil remain citizens regardless of their parents' immigration status - offered significant relief to large numbers of Indian students and professionals in the country on visas, as well as families that had feared for the legal identity and security of their children.

The court rejected Donald Trump's January 2025 executive order, which said children born to parents who are unlawful residents, or visitors, can't become US citizens. Chief Justice John Roberts ruled such children will continue to receive citizenship under the 14th Amendment.

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The ruling was a setback to Trump's aggressive immigration agenda.

But then again, the court also allowed Trump to end protection against deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, and to refuse asylum-seekers at the Mexico border.

Read separately, these are what you might call a 'win some, lose some' story for Trump.

But considered alongside a handful of other verdicts announced June 29-30, a broader pattern emerges that suggests the US Supreme Court is quietly reshaping the operational contours of presidential authority, while keeping the more hardline items on Donald Trump's agenda at bay.

To be clear, this isn't about the court being anti-Trump. In fact, if anything the recent verdicts show it is upgrading the suite of powers the president has, but it isn't Trump's version.

The court has offered Trump significant boosts to execute his agenda.

Apart from stripping protection for Haitians and Syrians and asylum-seekers from Mexico, it also recognised his authority to remove federal appointees to independent regulatory bodies and permitted states to ban transgender women and girls from competing on female sports teams.

However, it has also pushed back - on birthright citizenship, for example - and slowed Trump's push to immediately fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, whose removal the administration has tried to justify on allegations of fraud.

Cook, who has firmly denied the allegation, will now argue her case in the lower courts.

This - backing Cook after recognising presidential power to sack federal regulatory body heads - isn't a flip-flop by the Supreme Court. Rather, it underlines the tightrope it is walking.

US law says a Fed governor can only be removed for 'just cause'. In Cook's case the White House has alleged property fraud, a claim seen as an excuse to gain control of the Fed.

The 'just cause' requirement was to protect Fed chiefs from political pressure and ensure the US central bank is not influenced in serving the country's long-term economic goals.

By upholding that requirement, the court made it clear that while it may support the president in expansion of authority, it will not, as with immigration, disregard core constitutional safeguards.

What the result will be is unclear. But that isn't the real question.

The question is - what is the suite of presidential powers being built by the court.

And the answer is - it gives the president more room to manoeuvre on immigration and administrative enforcement, but keeps the president tethered to constitutional limits.

What does this mean for India?

First and foremost, relief for the families of Indian students and professionals in the US.

By reaffirming birthright citizenship, the court removed a major source of uncertainty for families who feared that children born in the country could be left in legal limbo if Trump's immigration agenda proceeded unchecked.

The broader implication, however, centres on the widening of presidential powers, particularly in immigration enforcement and handling of independent regulators, which could impact on bilateral matters like trade and tariff stability, and policy predictability, as well as overall degree of unilateral disruption Trump can still inflict on Indian households, businesses and students.