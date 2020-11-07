Top Court Stays Order Asking SpiceJet To Deposit Rs 243 Crore: Report

In a relief to SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday, in its interim order, stayed a Delhi High Court order to deposit Rs 243 crore with respect to the share transfer dispute with its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

Spice Jet had appealed before the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court, which had asked the airline to deposit an additional Rs 243 crore.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, passed the interim order.

