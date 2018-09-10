Top Court Seeks Report From Trial Judge In Babri Masjid Demolition Case

The Supreme Court had dubbed the demolition of the medieval era monument a "crime" (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from a sessions judge in a Lucknow court on how he intends to complete the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti within the April 2019 deadline.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and Indu Malhotra also sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response on a plea of trial court judge SK Yadav, whose promotion was stayed by the Allahabad High Court on the ground that the top court had directed him to complete the trial.

The court asked for the report from the judge in a sealed cover.

On April 19, 2017, the top court had said BJP stalwarts LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti would be prosecuted for serious offence of criminal conspiracy in the politically-sensitive 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case and had ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years, that is on April 19, 2019.

The top court had dubbed the demolition of the medieval era monument a "crime" that had shaken the "secular fabric of the Constitution" and allowed the CBI's plea on restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the VVIP accused.

"There shall be no de novo (fresh) trial. There shall be no transfer of the Judge conducting the trial until the entire trial concludes. The case shall not be adjourned on any ground except when the sessions court finds it impossible to carry on the trial for that particular date," the top court had then said.

The top court had ordered clubbing of the separate trials in the trial courts of Rae Bareli and Lucknow, and asked for it to be conducted in Lucknow.

The conspiracy charge against 13 accused including LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti was dropped in the case, the trial of which was being held at a special court in Rae Bareli.

The second set of case was against unknown 'karsevaks' who were in and around the disputed structure and had pulled it down. The trial against them was being held in a Lucknow court.

The appeals were filed by one Haji Mahboob Ahmad (since dead) and the CBI against dropping of conspiracy charges against 21 accused including the top BJP leaders, eight of whom have died.

Supplementary charges were filed against eight persons, but not the 13 who were discharged for plotting the demolition.

Apart from BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti, conspiracy charges were dropped against Kalyan Singh (currently the Governor of Rajasthan), Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and VHP leader Acharya Giriraj Kishore (both have since died).

The others against whom the conspiracy charge was dropped include Vinay Katiyar, Vishnu Hari Dalmiya, Satish Pradhan, CR Bansal, Ashok Singhal (now deceased), Sadhvi Ritambhara, Mahant Avaidhynath (now deceased), RV Vedanti, Paramhans Ram Chandra Das (now deceased), Jagdish Muni Maharaj, BL Sharma, Nritya Gopal Das, Dharam Das, Satish Nagar and Moreshwar Save (now deceased).

The appeals have sought setting aside of the Allahabad High Court's order of May 20, 2010, dropping section 120B (criminal conspiracy) under the IPC while upholding a special court's decision.

The CBI had charge-sheeted Mr Advani and 20 others under sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (false statements, rumours etc circulated with the intent to cause mutiny or disturb public peace) of the IPC.

It had subsequently invoked charges under section 120B (criminal conspiracy), which was quashed by the special court whose decision was upheld by the high court.

While upholding the special court's order, the high court had said the CBI at no point of time, either during the trial at Rae Bareily or in its revision petition, had ever stated that there was offence of criminal conspiracy against the leaders.