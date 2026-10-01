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Top Court Dismisses Trinamool's Plea To Operate 4 Debit-Frozen Bank Accounts

The Supreme Court noted that the Election Commission has frozen the symbol and therefore the larger issue as to who is entitled to the amount is pending adjudication.

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Top Court Dismisses Trinamool's Plea To Operate 4 Debit-Frozen Bank Accounts
Trinamool had sought permission to operate four accounts with public sector banks that were debit-frozen
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it was not inclined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order which refused to allow the plea.

The top court noted that the Election Commission has frozen the symbol and therefore the larger issue as to who is entitled to the amount is pending adjudication.

"We refrain from going into the merits. We are not inclined to exercise our jurisdiction under Article 136. We request high court to expedite the hearing," the bench said.

The Calcutta High Court on August 27 had refused to pass an interim order allowing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts holding around Rs 804 crore, observing that granting such relief would undermine its earlier order permitting the political party to meet day-to-day expenses.

The TMC had sought permission to operate four accounts with public sector banks that were debit-frozen by West Bengal Police, claiming there were lacunae in the FIRs related to the freezing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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