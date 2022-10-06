Supreme Court Directs States To Provide Info On Welfare Of Elderly

Details regarding pensions, old age homes and geriatric are to be furnished. (Representational)

The Supreme Court directed all the States governments and Union Territories (UTs) to furnish information on the existing schemes operating there with respect to the welfare of the elderly people.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the States and UTs to furnish the details regarding pensions for the elderly, old age homes in each district and the level of geriatric care provided to them.

"Let the respective States and Union Territories furnish the information on their existing schemes on the aforesaid three heads to the advocate-on-record of the Union of India. After collecting information from all the respective States and the Union Territories within a period of two months. A revised status report shall be filed one month thereafter by the Union of India," the Supreme court stated in its order.

It directed that the revised report of the States shall also disclose the present status as regards the implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

"Let copies of this order be sent by the Registry to the Chief Secretary of each State and the Union Territories for onward compliance of the directions contained in this order," the court ordered while posting the matter for hearing in January 2023.

The order of the top court came on a PIL filed by former Union Law Minister and senior advocate Ashwani Kumar regarding the enforcement of the rights of elderly people.

The plea sought direction for the adequate number of old-age homes across the country and the maintenance and operation of such homes with adequate standards.

Mr Kumar had also sought direction from the top court arguing that there should be nationwide uniformity in the pension for elderly people.

