'Will You Marry Her?' Supreme Court Asked Government Worker In Rape Case

The Supreme Court said he would not be arrested for four weeks and he could apply for regular bail.

The Supreme Court's comments today in a case related to a government employee seeking protection from arrest in a case of rape have raised eyebrows.

The top court was hearing the bail request of Mohit Subhash Chavan, a technician with the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company. He has been accused of raping a schoolgirl and faces charges under the severe POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) law.

"If you want to marry we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail. You seduced the girl, raped her," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde told the petitioner's lawyer, who said his client could lose his job.

When the girl went to the police, the man's mother had offered marriage. But she had reportedly refused. Then a document was executed to say that there would be a marriage once the girl turned 18. When the girl turned 18, however, the man refused to marry her. That is when a rape complaint was filed against him, according to documents.

In a question that has been commented upon on social media, the Chief Justice asked the accused man: "Will you marry her?"

The man's lawyer replied: "Will take instructions." The Chief Justce said: "You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant."

The Chief Justice said: "We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise you will say we are forcing you to marry her."

The accused's lawyer repeated his answer and said he would reply after consulting with his client.

Later, he said: "Initially I wanted to marry her. But she refused. Now I cannot as I am already married."

He also said the trial was on and charges were yet to be framed.

"I am a government servant and if I am arrested I will be suspended automatically," he said.

"That's why we have given you this indulgence. We will stay the arrest for four weeks. Then you apply for regular bail," said Chief Justice Bobde.

The trial court had granted the man protection from arrest but the High Court had cancelled it.

In another instance, a case relating to a matrimonial dispute before the Chief Justice-led bench was sent to mediation between the parties.

"If you cannot live together gracefully then leave gracefully," the Chief Justice noted.

Recently, another man from Punjab accused of rape caught a reprieve from the Supreme Court on condition that he would marry the woman within six months. He was warned of jail if he broke his promise to marry the woman, who is now in Australia.

But in the case, the man had a relationship with the woman who accused him of rape and cheating after he refused to marry her.