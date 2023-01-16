Supreme Court Allows Lawyer To Give Suggestions On Live-Streaming Cases

Last year, the supreme court began live-streaming proceedings of the Constitution Bench.

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted a senior advocate to give suggestions to the Secretary General of the supreme court so that it can be considered during the formulation of the modalities of live-streaming of important cases.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala noted the suggestion made by senior advocate Indira Jaisingh.

The court permitted her to give her suggestion to the Secretary-General so that it can be considered during the formulation of the modalities of live-streaming of important cases.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaisingh apprised the court about the American courts which do not live stream the hearings but provide the audio transcription of proceedings.

The lawyer suggested adding links to the virtual hearing in the cause list to enable access.

The lawyer also suggested that matters like marital rape issue should be live-streamed as it has national importance.

The court took note of her suggestion and said that steps are being taken on the administrative side and they will take the matter for a hearing after four weeks.

The court was hearing an application filed by Jaisingh seeking the framing of guidelines to effectuate the live-streaming of proceedings.

In September last year, the top court began live-streaming proceedings of the Constitution Bench.

