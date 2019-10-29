RIPSujith, #SorrySujith Flood Twitter In Grief For Tamil Nadu 2-Year-Old

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: Sujith Wilson fell into a borewell on Friday.

Condolence messages flooded social media on Tuesday as over 80 hours of a nerve-wracking rescue to save a two-year-old boy trapped in an abandoned borewell in Tamil Nadu ended with authorities declaring the child dead and retrieving his decomposed body from the pit.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several public figures expressed grief on Twitter as #RIPSujith and #SorrySujith trended with thousands of tweets for the boy Sujith Wilson.

My heart goes out to the family of #SujithWilson who had fought with death for over 70 hours. No words would be enough to express my sadness, I grieve with the family. May he rest in peace. #RIPSujith@EPSTamilNadu@CMOTamilNadu — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) October 29, 2019

I'm sorry to hear about the passing of baby Sujith. My condolences to his grieving parents and his family.



#RIPSujith — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2019

This smile is forever lost , all because of a system that just doesn't learn. Rest in Peace little baby. #RIPSujithpic.twitter.com/jqBHhsmZe6 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) October 29, 2019

Sujith Wilson's dismembered body was pulled out of the borewell from a depth of 88 feet early morning on Tuesday. Sujith fell into the borewell on Friday while playing in the area in Tiruchirappalli district. Various central and state agencies were called in to rescue him.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell noticed foul smell around 10.30 pm on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assessed the situation.

After he was found to have died, his body was pulled out and was sent to a government hospital at Manapparai, about 40 km from Tiruchirappalli for autopsy, and was later handed over to his parents.

