2-Year-Old Boy, Trapped In Tamil Nadu Borewell For 3 Days, Dies

Sujith Wilson was trapped inside a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy since Friday (File Photo)

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson, stuck inside a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy for the past three days, has died, government officials said early Tuesday morning. The 2-year-old's body had decomposed inside the borewell, according to a government official. Authorities had tried their best to rescue the boy, the official said, adding that the digging process had been stopped after the boy's body was recovered.

Government officials had earlier said that rescuing the boy would have taken half a day more. However, a foul smell from within the borewell led authorities to declare the boy's death. The official said that efforts to retrieve the child's body were on.

"The 2-year-old boy's body is now in decomposed state. We tried our best to rescue him but unfortunately foul smell has started coming from the borewell in which the child had fallen. As of now, digging process has been stopped," J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary in the Transport Department, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the child," Mr Radhakrishnan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.