Daily Wage Worker's Daughter From Tamil Nadu Gets Admission Into NIT Trichy

M Rohini, 18, from Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu has created history by becoming the first person from the tribal community to get admission to the Trichy National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Overcoming the difficulties of her life, the daughter of daily wage workers, Rohini, has managed to score 73.8 per cent in the JEE Main exam. She has now got a seat in the Chemical Engineering department of the NIT Trichy.

While preparing for the JEE, Rohini also supported her family by working as a daily wage worker. Her success is special as she secured admission in the premier institute despite coming from disadvantaged background.

"My parents are daily wage workers and even I worked as a daily wage worker while preparing for the exam. Since I studied well I got a seat in Trichy NIT," news agency ANI quoted Rohini.

Rohini credited her teachers for helping her in studies. She also thanked Tamil Nadu state government who have offered to pay her fees of the engineering college.

"Tamil Nadu state government has come forward to pay all my fees; I thank the CM for helping me. I performed well because of my headmaster and the staff of my school," she added.

A video posted by the ANI shows the girl in her house doing household chores and showing her JEE Main card.

#WATCH | Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: Rohini, a girl belonging to a tribal community clears the JEE exam and will join the National Institute of Technology, Trichy.





Rohini studied from Government Tribal Residential School in Chinna Iluppur. She is living in Chinna Ilupur Village with her parents. Her father Mathiazhagan works as a labourer in Kerala, while her mother Vasanthi is a farm hand in Chinna Iluppur.

