Class 10 Student Gang-Raped In Jharkhand, Special Team Probing Case: Cops

FIR has been registered and three accused have been identified, police said (Representational)

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) following a complaint from a 16-year-old girl alleging to have been gang-raped in the Muffasil area of Jharkhand's Dumka, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dumka Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI that three accused have been identified and a special team has been formed to nab the accused.

"The girl is a minor... The FIR has been registered. Three accused have been identified, while others are yet to be identified," DSP Kumar said.

The official said the survivor was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for counselling.

"A special team has been formed to nab the accused. After their arrest, we will be able to confirm whether the accused are minors or not," DSP Kumar added.

The alleged incident of gang rape took place on September 25 under the jurisdiction of the Muffasil police station in Dumka.

When an initial attempt to resolve the issue by holding a panchayat in the village failed, the survivor, along with her family members, approached the police station and filed a complaint a day ago on Saturday, they said.

The survivor, a Class 10 student, belongs to a tribal community.

Amrendra Kumar, a member of the CWC, also corroborated the police version. "It has taken a long time to register the case. The girl has recorded her statement before the CWC".

The CWC member expressed concern over such incidents happening in Dumka.

"According to her statement, she was gang-raped... Many such incidents are happening in Dumka. It is a matter of concern," Mr Kumar said.

More details are awaited.

