Man Strangles Wife, 3-Year-Old Son To Death In Jharkhand: Cops

A 29-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife and three-year-old son to death before attempting to die by suicide in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Kokmara village, around 90 km from here, under the jurisdiction of Baharagora police station of the district, late on Friday night.

The accused, Subhendu Bera, who tried to hang himself from a tree after committing the crime, was taken into police custody and admitted to a hospital, the Officer-in-Charge of Baharagora police station, Santan Tiwary, said.

Family sources said that Bera was not well mentally, and plans were on to take him to a Ranchi hospital for treatment.

On Friday night, the accused strangled his wife, Parvati Bera (25) and son to death following an altercation over a petty domestic issue, the police officer said.

Other family members woke up on hearing a hue and cry and spotted that he was trying to die by suicide.

The villagers brought him down from the tree and informed the police.

The bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that an investigation was underway.

