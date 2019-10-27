2-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Boy Now Trapped In Borewell For Over 40 Hours

Efforts to rescue Sujith Wilson are ongoing

More than 40 hours after Sujith Wilson, a two-year-old boy, fell down an abandoned borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district, rescue teams, including those from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have not been able to reach him. Sujith had initially been trapped at a depth of around 26 feet but attempts to pull him up by knotting ropes around his hands led to him slipping down to 70 feet. Authorities are now trying to dig a parallel tunnel - a metre wide - and then connect via a horizontal passage.

The condition of the young boy is not known; oxygen and food are being supplied but there are concerns because he has stopped responding to calls.

According to police, Sujith, who had been playing near the borewell, fell in at around 5.30 pm on Friday night. There are conflicting reports about the depth of the borewell - some say it is 600 feet deep, while others say it is at least 1,000 feet.

Earlier attempts to reach the boy by excavating nearby areas with the help of earth movers were called off after the machines hit a layer of rock.

On the occasion of Diwali, south superstar actor Rajinikanth offered his prayers for Sujith's safe return.

Authorities are trying to dig a metre-wide parallel borewell

"I pray wholeheartedly for the safe return of Sujith... various machines are trying to rescue him. The government and officials are working well... they have been working hard and cannot fault them," he said, requesting the government take necessary precautions for the safety of children, "I think precautionary measures should have been taken".

South actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan has demanded the Tamil Nadu government be fined for failing to close such abandoned wells.

"In Tamil Nadu it is a cause for worry that children fall into such deep wells. The government must be fined for failure to close deep, abandoned wells," the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief wrote in Tamil on twitter.

Despite several such tragedies in the past, police, fire, rescue and disaster management teams do not have a standard operating procedure. The crisis is often handled with a trial-and-error approach that results in time being wasted and, sometimes, in a tragic ending.

