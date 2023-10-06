4 Tamil Nadu Cops Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Girl

The police after interrogating the accused, arrested them. (Representational)

Four cops have been arrested by the Trichy district police in Tamil Nadu under the stringent Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), child sex abuse law, for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl on October 4.



The police said the accused went to a park to drink alcohol, where two cops in civil clothes slapped the 17-year-old girl's boyfriend and forced her into a car where two other cops, including a sub-inspector, were present.

They allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in the car. "All four cops have been remanded and suspended. The survivor underwent a medical examination," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Trichy Range, P Pakalavan, told NDTV.



The girl, in her complaint, alleged that the cops even recorded the incident and threatened that they would implicate her in a Ganja pedalling case, sources said.

She reported the incident to the police, who after interrogating the accused, arrested them.

