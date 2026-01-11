Sufi Scholars Meet Ajit Doval, Vow To Fight Against Radicalism

Aiming to spread the values of brotherhood and national integration, a group of scholars on Sunday called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and shared their plans to popularise the Sufi culture, calling it the best antidote against radical thoughts.

Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, the successor of the present spiritual head and hereditary Sajjadanashin (custodian) of the Ajmer Dargah, said NSA Doval appreciated our 'Mera Mulk Meri Pehchan' mission, endorsing efforts to unite all religions for a strong national identity.

"We have launched a campaign called 'Mera Mulk, Meri Pehchan' to spread the message of one cultural and civilisational identity despite different faiths and religions," he said.

The Sufi Council leaders' interaction with NSA Doval comes close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering a ceremonial chadar at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah last month. The chadar was presented on his behalf by the Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju during the 814th annual Urs festival of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty said on Sunday, "We are connecting with people across India as people of all religions visit dargahs."

He said that Sufi dargahs have always played the role of countering radical forces by welcoming people from all faiths.

"Our country is the core of our global identity. When we go anywhere in the world, we are addressed as Indians, not Hindus or Muslims," he said.

"Our Mission is a medium for propagating Sufi thought and countering radicals to ensure national unity," he said.

The Ajmer Dargah's Sajjadanashin said the eternal message of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz is that of compassion. "Love for all and hatred for none. This is the message that the Council is spreading," he said.

He said the AISSC has also launched its Headquarters Office in Delhi's Nizamuddin West.

He said the events organised on Sunday also aimed at "Promoting Peace in the Nation", to foster harmony, unity, and the timeless message of peace as taught by the great Sufi tradition.

"In the present socio-cultural circumstances, the role of responsible media is of paramount importance in spreading the values of brotherhood, tolerance, and national integration," he said.

The Ajmer Dargah's Sajjadanashin was accompanied by eminent Sufi scholars and respected Sajjadanashins from across the country at Sunday's event. They shared views on maintaining peace and communal harmony in the nation.

