Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Takes Charge As CBI Director

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal today took charge as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The 1985-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, who had been serving as the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has been appointed to the top post of the investigation agency for a period of two years.

Earlier, Mr Jaiswal has served as Mumbai Police Commissioner and Director General of Police, Maharashtra. He has also been part of the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). He has never served in the CBI earlier.

A notification announcing Mr Jaiswal's appointment as CBI director was issued on Tuesday evening. The selection was made after meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

NDTV had reported that at a meeting of the selection panel chaired by the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice had emphasised a rule that eliminated at least two government choices for the post.

According to sources, Chief Justice Ramana raised a "six-month rule", which has never been cited before in the selection of a CBI director. He referred to a Supreme Court judgement that had said officers with less than six months left in service should not be considered for police chief posts.

The selection panel must comply with the law, he said, according to sources.

This disqualified BSF chief Rakesh Asthana and NIA director-general YC Modi -- two of the names seen to be at the top of the heap in the government's shortlist.