Sub-Inspector Becomes First Woman Cop To Be Part Of Encounter: Delhi Police

Sub-Inspector Priyanka became the first woman personnel of Delhi Police to be a part of an encounter in central Delhi which led to the arrest of an alleged gangster and his associate, police claimed on Thursday.

The encounter took place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and led to the arrest of Rohit Chaudhary (35), carrying a reward of Rs 3.5 lakh and his accomplice Parveen alias Titu, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, they said.

Both suffered injuries in their legs during the encounter and were taken to the RML hospital from where they were discharged after treatment, they said.

At about 4:50 am, the encounter broke out & criminals opened fire on bullet-proof jackets of ACP Pankaj & SI Priyanka (in pic). Police retaliated in self-defense. Injured criminals shifted to RML Hospital; they were wanted in MACOCA, murder & robbery cases: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/PVUNNtVZ79 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

According to the police, during the cross-firing, a bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of ACP Pankaj while another bullet fired by accused the bullet-proof jacket of Priyanka, the first Delhi Police woman personnel to be part of an encounter team, the officer said.

At a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said the woman SI was an integral part of the team from the very beginning right.

"She played an important role and was part of the tracking team," he said.

Priyanka joined the Delhi Police in 2008 and has been working in the Crime Branch for the past two years. Before joining the unit, she was posted in the district unit, a police officer said.