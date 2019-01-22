Stunned By Hotel's SRK 'Shrine', Shashi Tharoor Posts 'No Place For Rest'

No place for rest, remarked Shashi Tharoor at a hotel in Kerala's Munnar.

Shashi Tharoor's post about his recent "encounter" with Shah Rukh Khan at a Kerala hotel has amused many on social media. Or at least, the 2-D version of the megastar.

The Congress lawmaker and former union minister was visiting the picturesque hill town of Munnar when he found himself in what he described as a "shrine" to SRK at a hotel. Six years ago, the actor had apparently stayed in the same room, a fact that the hotel staff apparently wanted to preserve for posterity.

Dear @iamsrk, when on a brief visit to Munnar yesterday I took rest in the room you occupied in 2013, which has been converted into a shrine for you & #ChennaiExpress! Every wall is decorated w/posters of the film &the suite is dominated by this cut-out of you. No place for rest! pic.twitter.com/hFUYCgXLEc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2019

The post has drawn thousands of likes.



The "shrine" was set up apparently after Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Kerala in 2013 for the shoot of his blockbuster "Chennai Express".

Large posters of the film covering a whole wall offered that clue. Mr Tharoor posted various photos taken in the room.



