Stunned By Hotel's SRK "Shrine", Shashi Tharoor Posts "No Place For Rest"

Shashi Tharoor was visiting the hill town of Munnar when he found himself in what he described as a "shrine" to SRK at a hotel.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 22, 2019 14:25 IST
New Delhi: 

Shashi Tharoor's post about his recent "encounter" with Shah Rukh Khan at a Kerala hotel has amused many on social media. Or at least, the 2-D version of the megastar.

The Congress lawmaker and former union minister was visiting the picturesque hill town of Munnar when he found himself in what he described as a "shrine" to SRK at a hotel. Six years ago, the actor had apparently stayed in the same room, a fact that the hotel staff apparently wanted to preserve for posterity.

The post has drawn thousands of likes.

The "shrine" was set up apparently after Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Kerala in 2013 for the shoot of his blockbuster "Chennai Express".

Large posters of the film covering a whole wall offered that clue. Mr Tharoor posted various photos taken in the room.

No place for rest, remarked the politician. Many would sympathise with him, unless they are die-hard SRK fans.

Trending

Shashi TharoorShah Rukh KhanMunnar

