'Study Farm Laws First': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale On Rihanna's Tweet

Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale said it's not good to oppose farm laws without full information. (File)

After international pop star Rihanna tweeted on the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders, Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale said people who are supporting the agitation should form an opinion after studying new farm laws.

"I think it is a personal choice for anyone to support or not support whatever they like, but be it Rihanna or anyone else from the industry, they should study the farm laws first before forming an opinion," Mr Athawale said.

The Member of Parliament added that it is not good to oppose the law without even knowing whether it is for the good of farmers or not.

On Tuesday, Rihanna had taken to her Twitter handle and shared a news report by media outlet CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with the police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 tractor rally protest organised by farmers. The protesters had also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", wrote Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.