Student Stabbed To Death After Fight Breaks Out At Haryana College Canteen

A BA second-year student was allegedly stabbed to death after a quarrel broke out between two groups of students at the Bhagwan Parshuram College in this Haryana district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, they said, adding that the quarrel broke out between the students at the canteen of the college located in Sector-5 of Urban Estate.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Thanesar, Dinesh Kumar said according to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, victim Shivam, a resident of Baroli village in Jind district, was at the college canteen with his friends when another group of students arrived there.

Some of them hurled abuses at one of Shivam's accomplices. When Shivam objected to it, the quarrel broke out and one of the accused allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

The three accused fled the spot on a two-wheeler, police said, adding that Shivam was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrived at the college soon after the incident and watched the CCTV footage, in which the three accused students were seen driving out of the college premises on a two-wheeler, the SHO said.

He added that a case of murder has been registered and police are raiding a few locations to nab the accused.

