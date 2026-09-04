Student Messages Himanta Sarma Over Scheme Money, Chat Goes Viral

A direct message exchange between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and a student over a pending payment under the state government's Jibon Prerana scheme has gone viral on social media.

The student, Dipanwita Patgiri, reportedly messaged the Chief Minister after she did not receive the Rs 10,000 assistance promised under the scheme. She later shared a screenshot of their conversation on Facebook.

In the exchange, Mr Sarma replied in Assamese: "Dipanwita, pothiyaisu. pala ne?" - which translates to, "Dipanwita, I've sent it. Did you receive it?"

Photo Credit: Facebook/Himanta Biswa Sarma﻿

The screenshot was shared by Ms Patgiri amid ongoing discussions on social media about Jibon Prerana payments. Some users, however, questioned whether the conversation was genuine.

Mr Sarma later shared a screenshot of the exchange from his official Facebook account, confirming that the interaction had taken place.

The exchange comes as students across Assam continue to share updates about the Jibon Prerana scheme on social media. While many beneficiaries have posted screenshots and photographs after receiving the assistance, others continue to raise concerns about payments that have yet to be credited.

The Jibon Prerana scheme is a financial assistance programme of the Assam government aimed at supporting eligible students.