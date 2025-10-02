Student Alleges Assault At Hyderabad Dandiya Event After Revealing His Name

A group of people allegedly assaulted a student from another community after he entered a dandiya event with his friends at a hotel in Hyderabad, said police. When some people asked him his name, he revealed it, which led to the attack. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Hindu organisations had called on organisers not to allow people from other communities into dandiya events, suggesting that they check Aadhaar cards and apply a tilak before entry.

The police registered an FIR on the complaint of Nehan Ali Khan, a 25-year-old engineering student.

Khan alleged in his complaint that he was playing dandiya at The Park Hotel near Raj Bhavan Chilla on September 29 night when some unknown persons approached him and asked his name. Aftr he told them his name, they suddenly started assaulting him.

"He managed to escape from their clutches and reached Panjagutta Police Station with the help of the police, and later he came to know that the assailants were identified as Laxman, Deepak, Bharath, Chandra Kanth, and others. Thereafter, he requested necessary action be taken against the persons who unlawfully entered the dandiya hall and assaulted him," the FIR read.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered for criminal trespass, voluntarily causing hurt and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

