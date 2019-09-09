Stopped From Playing PUBG, Karnataka Man Cuts Up Father Into Pieces: Cops

The father had allegedly taken away his phone and asked him not to play the game. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his father after he did not allow him to play a mobile phone game in Karnataka's Belgaum, the police said.

Raghuveer Kumbar locked up his family members in a room and then beat up his father, Shankar, before cutting him into pieces, the police added.

Mr Shankar had allegedly taken away his son's phone and asked him not to play the game PUBG, officials said.

The incident took place at Siddheshwar Nagar at 5 am this morning, the police said.

"Raghuveer Kumbar killed his father Shankar for cutting internet connection. He was beaten badly for taking (away) his phone and not allowing him to play PUBG game," the police said.

"Shankar was sitting in the house at the time when his son attacked him. He locked up other family members in a room and killed his father by cutting him in pieces. The son has been taken into custody," the Belgaum police added.

Mr Shankar had retired from police service just three months ago.

Further investigation is on, officials said.

