Stock Up LPG Cylinders To Last 2 Months In Kashmir: Government To Firms

The authorities have asked oil marketing firms to ensure enough LPG cylinders are available in Kashmir

A government order has asked oil marketing companies to stock up two months' supply of LPG cylinders in Kashmir valley. According to the order issued by the director of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Kashmir, an adviser to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu has passed directions in a meeting on June 23 "to ensure sufficient stocks of LPG in the valley as the supply of the same gets affected due to closure of the National Highway on account of frequent landslides".

Describing the order as a "matter most urgent", the director asked the oil marketing companies to make adequate stocks of LPG which can last up to two months both at bottling plants as well as warehouses.

Though similar exercises are common in winter due to disruptions on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, such huge stocking does not usually take place in summer.

Indian and Chinese armies were engaged in a violent face-off at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh just weeks ago, after which the Srinagar-Jammu highway was shut down.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah cited another communique by the Ganderbal district police for making arrangements for central forces to stay, and said such orders created panic in Kashmir and sought an explanation from the government.

"Government orders are creating panic in Kashmir & unfortunately after all the lies & false assurances last year even if/when the government explains these orders hardly any of us will take the assurances at face value. That said they still need to explain these orders," Mr Abdullah tweeted.

In his communique, the senior superintendent of police of Ganderbal requested the district administration to make available 16 educational institutes, including ITI buildings, middle and higher secondary schools, in the central Kashmir district. The police officer said the buildings were needed to accommodate central armed paramilitary forces or CAPFs.

"In view of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2020, and due to the dearth of accommodation facilities in district Ganderbal for incoming CAPF companies, it is requested that these accommodation centres/education institutes may kindly be made available for accommodation of the CAPF companies during the period of the yatra," the order said.