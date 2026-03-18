Vinay Nagori, Co-Founder, Fintegrity Financial Services

1. Privi Speciality Chemicals

​Thesis: Privi is one of the world's very few fully integrated aroma chemicals player. They supply to world's top 15 largest fragrance companies and have a JV with Givaudan, who is the world's largest player.

​2. Kilburn Engineering

​Thesis: They specialize in customized critical-to-process, specifically industrial drying systems.Due to the customization there is high switching costs.Perfect play for make in India story with sectoral tailwinds.

​3. Ajmera Realty

50 year old legacy brand, with ownership of a massive, low-cost land bank in prime Mumbai micro-markets Wadala and Kanjurmarg is a huge advantage. They have a GDV potential of 46000cr from ongoing projects and future launches from own land bank.

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​4. Xpro India

​Thesis: The completion of their new dielectric film line in barjora and Ras-Al-Khaimah very soon will more then 3x their capacity. Import substitution and thinner films will lead to significant growth in their bottom line.

​5. Bharat Bijlee

​Thesis: A prime beneficiary of India's power infra spends, the company is seeing a surge in demand for transformers and industrial motors. Its debt-free status and consistent order inflows from the renewable energy transition provide long-term earnings visibility.

​6. Nazara Technologies

​Thesis: It remains the only listed pure-play gaming stock with a diversified global revenue base. It is a gaming platform with superb capital allocation skills of the promoter.

​7. Hindustan Foods

​Thesis: India's leading FMCG contract manufacturer is scaling rapidly with a ₹750 crore capex mostly commissioned by March 2026. The shift toward higher-margin categories like ice cream and health-and-wellness projects ensures steady 25%+ profit growth.

​8. Tips Music

​Thesis: Boasts industry-leading EBITDA margins of 79% driven by a digital-first, catalog-heavy model with zero debt. Its conservative accounting and consistent interim dividends make it a high-quality cash-generating machine in the media space.

​9. Styrenix Performance Materials

​Thesis: As a dominant player in ABS and polystyrene, it benefits from the structural uptick in the Indian automotive and appliance sectors.





​10. PVR INOX

​Thesis: Size and scale; controlling over 1,700 screens gives them unmatched bargaining power with film studios and access to premium mall real estate.

​Projections: Achieved a turnaround with ₹96 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and aims to be net debt-free by the end of March 2026.