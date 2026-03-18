Stock Market Highlights: Markets completed a hat-trick as both Sensex and Nifty ended in green for the third day on Wednesday. At the close, Sensex was trading points 633 higher at 76,704, while the Nifty 50 was at 23,777, climbing 196 points.
However. the rupee touched a low, dropping 92.6 against the US dollar. Earlier, Asia-Pacific markets gained in early trade. Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indices ended 0.25 per cent and 0.10 per cent higher.
After rising more than 3 per cent on Tuesday, Brent futures edged back 67 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $102.75 a barrel on Wednesday.
Here are the Highlights of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Rupee Falls To All-Time Low As Iran War Rages On: Is It All Bad?
The Indian rupee has been struggling to hold its value against the mighty US dollar, particularly since the beginning of the Iran war on February 28. It slipped to a fresh record low this week, tracking the broader stress in global markets amid inflation concerns due to the disruption at the Strait of Hormuz. Read full report here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Check 3 pm Market Update
At 3:00 pm, the Nifty50 was trading 0.9 per cent or 212.85 points higher at 23,794, and the Sensex was trading 626.16 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 76,696.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee slumps to new low of 92.58 against US dollar
The rupee slumped 20 paise to a new low of 92.58 against the US dollar. It settled at 92.38 a dollar on Tuesday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Sebi Bars 21 Entities In Stock Manipulation Case, Orders Rs 2.94 Cr Disgorgement, Rs 2.8 Cr penalty
Sebi noted that the entities involved had family, professional, or financial connections.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex trade at day's high - 2 PM market update
At 2:00 pm, the Nifty50 was trading 1.07 per cent or 252.20 points higher at 23,833.35, and the Sensex was trading 1.08 per cent or 819.84 points higher at 76,890.68.
Vinay Nagori Recommends: Top 10 Stocks To Look Out For
Vinay Nagori, Co-Founder, Fintegrity Financial Services
1. Privi Speciality Chemicals
Thesis: Privi is one of the world's very few fully integrated aroma chemicals player. They supply to world's top 15 largest fragrance companies and have a JV with Givaudan, who is the world's largest player.
2. Kilburn Engineering
Thesis: They specialize in customized critical-to-process, specifically industrial drying systems.Due to the customization there is high switching costs.Perfect play for make in India story with sectoral tailwinds.
3. Ajmera Realty
50 year old legacy brand, with ownership of a massive, low-cost land bank in prime Mumbai micro-markets Wadala and Kanjurmarg is a huge advantage. They have a GDV potential of 46000cr from ongoing projects and future launches from own land bank.
4. Xpro India
Thesis: The completion of their new dielectric film line in barjora and Ras-Al-Khaimah very soon will more then 3x their capacity. Import substitution and thinner films will lead to significant growth in their bottom line.
5. Bharat Bijlee
Thesis: A prime beneficiary of India's power infra spends, the company is seeing a surge in demand for transformers and industrial motors. Its debt-free status and consistent order inflows from the renewable energy transition provide long-term earnings visibility.
6. Nazara Technologies
Thesis: It remains the only listed pure-play gaming stock with a diversified global revenue base. It is a gaming platform with superb capital allocation skills of the promoter.
7. Hindustan Foods
Thesis: India's leading FMCG contract manufacturer is scaling rapidly with a ₹750 crore capex mostly commissioned by March 2026. The shift toward higher-margin categories like ice cream and health-and-wellness projects ensures steady 25%+ profit growth.
8. Tips Music
Thesis: Boasts industry-leading EBITDA margins of 79% driven by a digital-first, catalog-heavy model with zero debt. Its conservative accounting and consistent interim dividends make it a high-quality cash-generating machine in the media space.
9. Styrenix Performance Materials
Thesis: As a dominant player in ABS and polystyrene, it benefits from the structural uptick in the Indian automotive and appliance sectors.
10. PVR INOX
Thesis: Size and scale; controlling over 1,700 screens gives them unmatched bargaining power with film studios and access to premium mall real estate.
Projections: Achieved a turnaround with ₹96 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and aims to be net debt-free by the end of March 2026.
Share Market News: Expert View By Sachin Janardan Sarvade
Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Technical & Derivatives, Retail Research, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited
As on 12 pm, Nifty continues to trade above the upper band of the Keltner Channel, indicating sustained bullish momentum. On the hourly timeframe, the index is forming a higher high-higher low structure, supported by RSI holding above the 60 mark, reflecting strong trend strength and positive momentum.
From a derivatives perspective, sentiment remains constructive with the PCR at 1.29, favoring the bulls. The highest open interest on the call side is placed at 25,000, while strong put base is visible at 23,700. Additionally, maximum pain is positioned at 23,750.
Notably, aggressive put writing below the 23,800 strike suggests strong support formation, with put writers dominating over call writers. This setup indicates a potential upside towards the 23,900-24,000 zone in the near term.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Check 1 pm Market Update
At 1 pm, the Nifty50 was trading 0.87 per cent or 202 points higher at 23,783.23, and the Sensex was trading 0.86 per cent or 656.65 points higher at 76,764.55.
Iran War Battered Your Portfolio? These 10 Stocks May Offer Relief
As the Iran war rages on, several sectors have been reeling under its impact. The equities sell-off has not even spared fundamentally strong companies. Read full report here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Check Nifty SmallCap Gainers & Losers
JBM Auto, Angel One, Aditya Birla Real Estate, and Five-Star Business were leading gains in the Nifty SmallCap 100 index.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude falls nearly 3%
Brent crude fell 2.8 per cent to $100.55 per barrel on Wednesday so far. It was quoted at $100.94 per barrel, down 2.4 per cent as of 11:44 am.
Bharti Hexacom's Upside Outweighs Tariff Hike Risks: Jefferies
Bharti Hexacom Ltd. shares rose 1.09 per cent to Rs 1,547.70, extending their winning streak for the third consecutive session, on a 'Buy' rating from Jefferies with a Rs 1,880 price target, implying a 27 per cent potential upside.
Tata Motors PV Shares Rise As 1.5% Price Hike Eases Input Cost Woes
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' shares surge over 2 per cent due to a price hike in commercial vehicles by up to 1.5 per cent from April 1, aimed at offsetting the impact of rising commodity prices. The price revision comes after the company reported a net loss of Rs 3,486 crore in Q3FY26.
Will Markets Open On Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri 2026? Full Holiday List Here
Even though these festivals may lead to bank closures in some states, stock market holidays are decided separately by the exchanges. Read full report here
Stoick Market LIVE Updates: Broader Markets Extend Gains
The Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap indices were trading 1.36 per cent and 1.56 per cent higher, respectively.
Maruti Suzuki Tax Notice: 'Matter Will Be Handled Through Usual Process'
Respodning to the Rs 5,786 crore tax notice, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, said, "The draft income tax assessment order about which the Company has intimated the stock exchanges is of a routine nature. Such orders arise from time to time, largely on account of interpretation issues. In the Company's assessment, there is no financial impact, and the matter will be handled through the usual process."
Gold, Silver Prices Edge Higher Today: Check Rates In Your City
Gold and silver prices edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues and continued geopolitical tensions. Read full report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 above 23,700; Sensex opens in green
The Nifty 50 index opened higher at 23,632.90. The 50-share index extended the gains to trade at 23,719, up 134.10 points or 0.57 per cent. The BSE Sensex index opened in the green at 76,187.92. The index traded at 76,439.68, up 368.84 points or 0.48 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee Opens 4 Paise Lower At 92.42
The rupee opened at 92.42 against the US dollar versus the previous close of 92.37. In Tuesday's trade, rupee declined 12 paise to settle at an all-time low of 92.40 amid rising crude oil prices and sustained outflow of foreign funds.
Share Market News: Check InvestorAi Strategic View
Nifty 23,580 ↑0.7% | VIX ~20 ↓12% | Brent $103/bbl | FII -Rs 52.7K Cr MTD | PCR 0.58
The Thesis
InvestorAi is positioning for a relief rally that rewards domestic-facing cyclicals while crude stays above $100. With VIX cooling from 22.6 to near 20 and the Nifty clawing back above 23,500 on its third consecutive recovery session, the models are loading into energy downstream, consumption, infrastructure, and rate-sensitive financials - sectors where earnings visibility is high and FII selling has created a valuation reset. The PCR at 0.58 reflects aggressive call positioning, signalling that the options market believes the worst of the correction is behind us.
Where We're Concentrated
Conviction clusters in three themes: energy downstream (refinery margins widen as crude rips past $100 with Hormuz disruptions), domestic consumption (value buying after a 9% Nifty drawdown), and infrastructure/capex plays (government spending remains the structural backstop). BankNifty outperforming Nifty by ~45bps confirms financial heavyweights are leading the recovery, and the DII wall of ₹12,600 Cr on Monday tells you domestic money isn't flinching. The thesis breaks if Brent pushes through $110 and the Strait of Hormuz blockade intensifies - that would reprice inflation expectations and stall the recovery.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Hindustan Petroleum (HINDPETRO)
Downstream refiners are the direct beneficiaries of elevated crack spreads while crude supply anxiety lifts product margins. With Brent above $100 and marketing margins normalising, HPCL captures both the fear premium and the earnings tailwind.
Defensive Growth
Tata Consumer Products (TATACONSUM)
Consumption names with pricing power are the natural hedge when FIIs are dumping ₹52,000 Cr in a month. Domestic demand remains intact, and the stock has been re-rated into oversold territory.
Capex Anchor
Larsen & Toubro (LT)
India's infrastructure order book isn't slowing regardless of what happens in the Strait of Hormuz. LT is the cleanest expression of government capex at a valuation that now reflects the correction.
Energy Transition
Tata Power (TATAPOWER)
Elevated crude makes the case for renewables acceleration louder. Tata Power's green portfolio is growing while conventional generation margins improve in a high-energy-price environment.
Refinery Margin Play
Bharat Petroleum (BPCL)
Same downstream thesis as HINDPETRO but with a strong confidence signal. The twin OMC bet tells you the models see a structural, not tactical, margin expansion in Indian refining.
One Thing to Watch
Brent crude at $110. A sustained move above that level would shift the narrative from "downstream earnings tailwind" to "current account crisis." Below $110, the recovery playbook holds. Above it, the entire book needs repricing.
Share Market Live News: Liquidity Faces Squeeze As Rs 2 Lakh Crore Flows To Tax Kitty
Liquidity surplus in India's banking system, a key driver of short-term borrowing rates, narrowed to Rs 75,483 crore as of Monday.
Share Market News: Check Expert View By Akshay Chinchalkar
Akshay Chinchalkar, Managing Partner and Head of Markets Strategy at the Wealth Company
Over to stocks, and the nifty rose 0.7% to 23581 as regional equities were holding up. The India VIX dropped over 8%. Mid- and small caps also rose. Ten of the 12 NSE sectors advanced, with metal stocks gaining 2.8% and becoming the day's top performers. IT stocks were the worst performers on the day, as they fell 1%. Speaking nifty stocks, Eternal was the day's best stock with a 5.7% gain while Wipro was the top loser as it fell 1.9%. Technically speaking, yesterday's intraday reversal from our 24655 upside hurdle shows this level matters. However, with the session closing above Monday's "piercing line" high, this rebound may have legs and the next resistance zone between 23700 and 23845 is likely to come into play today. Meanwhile, support lies in the 23325 - 23512 zone.
Why Oil Prices Dipped Slightly Even As Iran War Rages On?
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday morning after data from the American Petroleum Institute indicated a build-up in US crude inventories, news agency Reuters reported. Also, the Iraqi government and Kurdish authorities reached a deal to resume oil exports via Turkey's Ceyhan port.
IDBI Bank Share Price Down 35%: What Triggered Crash, Should Account-Holders Worry
Shares of IDBI Bank have seen a sharp sell-off over the past week. The stock is now down nearly 35 per cent from its recent high of Rs 118.5. In just two sessions, it has fallen about 20 per cent. It also came close to its 52-week low of Rs 72.04. Read full report here