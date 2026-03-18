Will Markets Open On Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri 2026? Full Holiday List Here

Stock Market Holidays 2026: With a cluster of festivals lined up this week, traders and investors are checking one key question: will stock markets be open on Gudi Padwa, Eid or Navratri? Here is a clear, fact-based breakdown of what's open, what's shut, and the full holiday list for March 2026.

The Indian stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, will remain open between March 19 and March 21, 2026. This means trading will continue as usual in:

• Equities

• Equity derivatives

• Currency

• Commodities

Despite regional and religious holidays, none of these days are official trading holidays.

Will Markets Be Open On Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri?

Here is the simple answer:

• Gudi Padwa (March 19): Open

• Ugadi (March 19): Open

• Chaitra Navratri (March 19, 27): Open

• Eid-al-Fitr (likely March 20 or 21): Open

Even though these festivals may lead to bank closures in some states, stock market holidays are decided separately by the exchanges.

Why Markets Stay Open On Some Festivals

The exchanges follow a fixed annual trading holiday calendar. Only select national holidays and major festivals are included. So, while states may observe public holidays for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, and Eid al-Fitr, these do not automatically translate into trading holidays.

So, if you were planning trades around festival closures, there's no disruption this week. Markets will function normally even as celebrations take place across the country. The only non-weekend trading holidays left in March are: Ram Navami (March 26), and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31).

Stock market holidays in March 2026

Here's the complete list of days when markets are shut in March:

Date | Day | Occasion

March 1 | Sunday | Weekly off

March 3 | Tuesday | Holi

March 7 | Saturday | Weekly off

March 8 | Sunday | Weekly off

March 14 | Saturday | Weekly off

March 15 | Sunday | Weekly off

March 21 | Saturday | Weekly off

March 22 | Sunday | Weekly off

March 26 | Thursday | Ram Navami

March 28 | Saturday | Weekly off

March 29 | Sunday | Weekly off

March 31 | Tuesday | Mahavir Jayanti

Stock Market Outlook: Volatility Persists

According to market experts, sentiment remains cautious.Sectors such as banking and auto have seen selling pressure, while defensives like healthcare have drawn some interest. Foreign investor outflows and concerns over global tensions continue to weigh on indices.