Will Markets Open On Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri 2026? Full Holiday List Here

- The Indian stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, will remain open between March 19 and March 21.
- Even as festivals may lead to bank closures, stock market holidays are decided by the exchanges.
- If you were planning trades around festival closures, there's no disruption this week.
Stock Market Holidays 2026: With a cluster of festivals lined up this week, traders and investors are checking one key question: will stock markets be open on Gudi Padwa, Eid or Navratri? Here is a clear, fact-based breakdown of what's open, what's shut, and the full holiday list for March 2026.
The Indian stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange, will remain open between March 19 and March 21, 2026. This means trading will continue as usual in:
• Equities
• Equity derivatives
• Currency
• Commodities
Despite regional and religious holidays, none of these days are official trading holidays.
Will Markets Be Open On Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri?
Here is the simple answer:
• Gudi Padwa (March 19): Open
• Ugadi (March 19): Open
• Chaitra Navratri (March 19, 27): Open
• Eid-al-Fitr (likely March 20 or 21): Open
Even though these festivals may lead to bank closures in some states, stock market holidays are decided separately by the exchanges.
Why Markets Stay Open On Some Festivals
The exchanges follow a fixed annual trading holiday calendar. Only select national holidays and major festivals are included. So, while states may observe public holidays for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, and Eid al-Fitr, these do not automatically translate into trading holidays.
So, if you were planning trades around festival closures, there's no disruption this week. Markets will function normally even as celebrations take place across the country. The only non-weekend trading holidays left in March are: Ram Navami (March 26), and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31).
Stock market holidays in March 2026
Here's the complete list of days when markets are shut in March:
Date | Day | Occasion
March 1 | Sunday | Weekly off
March 3 | Tuesday | Holi
March 7 | Saturday | Weekly off
March 8 | Sunday | Weekly off
March 14 | Saturday | Weekly off
March 15 | Sunday | Weekly off
March 21 | Saturday | Weekly off
March 22 | Sunday | Weekly off
March 26 | Thursday | Ram Navami
March 28 | Saturday | Weekly off
March 29 | Sunday | Weekly off
March 31 | Tuesday | Mahavir Jayanti
Stock Market Outlook: Volatility Persists
According to market experts, sentiment remains cautious.Sectors such as banking and auto have seen selling pressure, while defensives like healthcare have drawn some interest. Foreign investor outflows and concerns over global tensions continue to weigh on indices.
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