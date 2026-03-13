Stock Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices are likely to see another low opening on Friday as crude oil prices again crossed the $100-mark after a brief respite. GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX -- an early indicator of the markets -- traded lower by 154 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 23,557.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Friday.
Besides oil concern, the markets are also under pressure as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have continued heavy selling. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continue to provide support.
Earlier on Thursday, markets closed sharply lower. Auto, consumer, and financial stocks led the selloff, while select commodity counters saw some buying interest.
Sensex Today Live News: Gold Prices Climb
Gold prices rose on Friday, as investors evaluated the economic impact of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Dollar Set For Second Weekly Gain As Iran War Intensifies
The dollar held on to its gains on Friday and was headed for a second consecutive weekly rise since the war in Iran began.
Stock Market News Live: Asian Stocks Track US Declines As Oil Remains In Focus
Asian stocks declined in early trading on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
Rupee Nears 93, Inflation At 10-Month High: What It Means For Your Money
India is facing a fresh bout of economic uncertainty as global oil prices surge and the rupee weakens sharply. Retail inflation has climbed to a 10-month high, while the currency has slipped close to the Rs 93-per-dollar mark -- developments that could gradually affect household budgets. Read full report here