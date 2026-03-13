Stock Market Live Updates: Indian benchmark indices are likely to see another low opening on Friday as crude oil prices again crossed the $100-mark after a brief respite. GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX -- an early indicator of the markets -- traded lower by 154 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 23,557.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Friday.

Besides oil concern, the markets are also under pressure as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have continued heavy selling. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continue to provide support.

Earlier on Thursday, markets closed sharply lower. Auto, consumer, and financial stocks led the selloff, while select commodity counters saw some buying interest.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-