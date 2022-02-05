PM Modi Inaugurates Statue Of Equality: All You Need To Know

The Statue Of Equality is mounted on a 54-feet high building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Statue Of Equality in Hyderabad to honour the 11th-century Hindu saint Sri Ramanujacharya. Hours ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi tweeted that the 216-foot tall statue is a “fitting tribute” to Sri Ramanujacharya, whose sacred thoughts and teachings inspire us.

At 5 PM, I will join the programme to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Equality.' This is a fitting tribute to Sri Ramanujacharya, whose sacred thoughts and teachings inspire us. https://t.co/i6CyfsvYnw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2022

Here's everything you need to know about the Statue Of Equality:

- The statue is made up of "panchaloha" (five metals): gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. At 216-feet, it is among the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world.

- The Statue Of Equality is mounted on a 54-feet high building, named "Bhadra Vedi". The building houses a digital library and research centre, ancient texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing the works and philosophies of Sri Ramanujacharya.

- The Vaishnavite saint advocated social equality. Many consider the propagation of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World Is One Family) his greatest contribution. It is said that many scholars followed his path and the works of ancient poets like Bhakt Ramdas, Kabir and Meerabai were inspired by him.

- The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebration of Sri Ramanujacharya's 1,000th birth anniversary.

- The Statue Of Equality is located in a 45-acre complex on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The foundation stone was laid in 2014. The Rs 1,000-crore project was funded entirely by donations from devotees globally.

- Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram has conceptualised the statue.