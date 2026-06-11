"States Play Vital Role In National Progress": PM Modi At NITI Aayog Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, focusing on the theme 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the meeting discussed a wide range of issues, including self-reliance, adoption of global best practices and strengthening the reform process.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to cooperative federalism, saying states play a vital role in advancing national progress.

"Chaired the 11th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on the theme of 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047.' Talked about a wide range of issues, including emphasising on self-reliance, adopting global best practices and strengthening the journey of reforms. Reiterated our commitment towards cooperative federalism, in line with our Government's belief that the states play a vital role in furthering national progress," the post read.

Prime Minister Modi chaired the NITI Aayog meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi, earlier today.

This year's theme was Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047. It was attended by Chief Ministers, Lt. Governors and Administrators representing 28 States and 5 UTs. This was the first time that Chief Ministers of all 28 States participated in the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog.

According to the NITI Aayog, the Prime Minister noted that at a time when many major economies are facing uncertainty and economic challenges, India's growth story continues to inspire the world. He emphasised the need to further strengthen the nation's resolve towards self-reliance and highlighted the importance of adopting and implementing global best practices, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

Underscoring the importance of cooperative federalism, the Prime Minister stated that the Centre and the States must work together to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat. He stressed that the vision of Viksit Bharat should become the collective resolve of every State, district, block and village.

Highlighting the strength of India's demographic profile, the Prime Minister observed that the country's youth constitute its greatest asset, with nearly 70 crore Indians below the age of 25 years. Calling this a demographic dividend, he urged States to focus on transforming it into a development dividend through education, skilling and capacity-building initiatives that prepare young people for future opportunities and challenges.

Referring to India's recently concluded trade agreements with several countries, the Prime Minister encouraged States to create opportunities for youth and MSMEs and to equip stakeholders to effectively leverage the benefits arising from these agreements. He also urged States to actively attract investments from partner countries.

Emphasising women-led development, the Prime Minister called upon States to work towards increasing the number of Lakhpati Didis from 3 crore to 6 crore and stressed the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for Nari Shakti.

Prime Minister urged States to focus on One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives and develop export-oriented strategies around it. He also identified defence manufacturing as an emerging sector where India is establishing a distinct identity and encouraged States to formulate policies to leverage the opportunities arising from its growth.

Prime Minister highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to address emerging social challenges such as drug abuse and cyber fraud through preventive measures, awareness campaigns and effective governance.

Prime Minister also drew attention to concerns arising from El Nino conditions and appealed to States to promote water conservation and encourage natural and organic farming practices. He noted that the purchase of 11 lakh tonnes of organic manure by farmers during the current Kharif season reflected growing confidence in sustainable agriculture.

Prime Minister emphasised the need to evaluate progress at the district level, particularly through aspirational district parameters. The Prime Minister suggested that, on similar lines, 100 districts should be identified in the field of agriculture to bring positive results. He urged the States to take the lead in this pursuit so that a phenomenal change can be achieved through the aspirational approach.

Prime Minister emphasised the need for a monitoring framework and targeted 100-day and five-year goals towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Highlighting the importance of good governance, transparency, and infrastructure for attracting investment, he urged States to focus on branding, ease of doing business, and emerging opportunities in sectors such as data centres and artificial intelligence. He emphasised that AI should be viewed as an opportunity and called for greater efforts to equip people with the skills required for the future economy.

The Chief Ministers/Lt. Governors/Administrators congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 12 years in his office. They also expressed solidarity with the Centre to withstand the global geo-political crisis and to strengthen India's resilience with respect to energy requirements, and sustain its growth trajectory.

Prime Minister noted that the discussions were constructive and reflected the aspirations, hopes, experiences, best practices, and challenges of the States. Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all the CMs, LGs and Administrators for participating in the meeting and expressed confidence that together, through cooperation, innovation, and a shared commitment to development, India can accelerate its journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)