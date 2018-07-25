States Asked To Be Stern With Cow Vigilantes By PM: Government

Home Ministry issued advisories to maintain law and order and punish those who create violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to take strong action against cow vigilantes who indulge in violence, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

The written reply of Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir came in response to Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan's question on whether the government has taken cognisance of the statements made by the prime minister on August 6, 2016, June 30 and July 16, 2017.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister has stated that the state governments must deal sternly against anti-social elements that create violence in the name of cow protection," he said.

Mr Ahir said 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution and state governments are primarily responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories to the states and union territories, from time to time, to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes law into his or her own hands is punished promptly as per law, he said