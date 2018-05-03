Statements Against Arun Jaitley Based On AAP Leaders' Information, Kumar Vishwas Tells Delhi High Court Kumar Vishwas told Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw that before rendering an apology or making any other statement to Mr Jaitley on the issue, he wishes to know whether his party leaders lied or not while issuing statements against the Minister, who is a senior BJP leader.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kumar Vishwas said his statements against Arun Jaitley were based on information from top AAP leaders New Delhi: on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that his statements against Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were based on information from top party leaders and sought more time in the matter.



Mr Vishwas told Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw that before rendering an apology or making any other statement to Mr Jaitley on the issue, he wishes to know whether his party leaders lied or not while issuing statements against the Minister, who is a senior BJP leader.



The court allowed his plea for more time to decide what statement he will make so that the suit can be disposed and listed the matter for May 28.



On April 3, the High Court accepted a joint application by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and



and other AAP leaders



However, Mr Jaitley continued with his suit proceedings against the sixth accused, Kumar Vishwas, as he had not tendered any apology.



