Arun Jaitley Accepts Arvind Kejriwal's Apology, May Drop Defamation Case

Arvind Kejriwal had accused Arun Jaitley of corruption during his 13-year tenure as the boss of Delhi's cricket association DDCA.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has accepted an apology from Arvind Kejriwal, whom he had sued for defamation for calling him corrupt.



Mr Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has been on an



Sources said following the apology, the finance minister has agreed to withdrawn the defamation case.



Mr Jaitley had in his defamation suit filed in 2015 named, besides the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, named Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Deepak Bajpai and Raghav Chadha.



Mr Jaitley had asked for Rs. 10 crore as damages after the AAP leaders accused him of corruption during his 13-year tenure as the boss of Delhi's cricket association DDCA. He filed a second case last year after Mr Kejriwal's lawyer Ram Jethmalani used a slur while cross-examining him and said the term had been authorized by his client.



Last month, Mr Kejriwal offered three such apologies to end his legal mess; the chief minister is named in more than 30 defamation suits.



He started with Punjab ex-minister Bikram Majithia, then apologised to



Here is the copy of Arvind Kejriwal's apology letter to Arun Jaitley:





