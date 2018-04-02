Kumar Vishwas Will Not Apologise To Arun Jaitley: Aide

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai and Raghav Chadha had alleged irregularities in the Delhi District Cricket Administration (DDCA) which was once headed by Mr Jaitley.
A joint plea was today moved in a Delhi court by Mr Jaitley, Mr Kejriwal, Mr Singh, Mr Ashutosh, Mr Bajpai and Mr Chadha to "settle" their more than two years old litigation over alleged defamatory statements made against the BJP leader. The development came after Mr Kejriwal, Mr Singh, Mr Ashutosh, Mr Bajpai and Mr Chadha apologised for their remarks.
However, Mr Vishwas did not move any plea to settle the litigation. So, the defamation case against him will continue.
"He (Vishwas) will not apologise and pursue the cases that have been filed against him," his aide Prabudh Kumar said.
Mr Vishwas has been at the odds with the party leadership for some time now and shares a very cold relationship with his once "close friend" Mr Kejriwal.